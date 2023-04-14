St. Lawrence County residents get extra month to file federal taxes

Tax Day
Tax Day(MGN)
By Chad Charette
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County residents and businesses have a later deadline to file their federal taxes.

Because the county was declared a federal disaster after the Christmas blizzard, the IRS is pushing back the federal deadline to file taxes to May 15 instead of April 18.

There’s no extension from New York state, so the deadline remains next Tuesday.

If you want more time to file state taxes, you have to ask for it.

“Even though you don’t have to file an extension for federal purposes, you still have to file for an extension for state purposes,” said Certified Public Accountant Gary Rowe.

Tax day is customarily on April 15.

But since that date falls on a Saturday in 2023 and next Monday is Emancipation Day, which is recognized as a holiday in Washington, D.C., tax day this year has been pushed back to next Tuesday.

