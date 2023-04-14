Turck gets Conservative Party line on ballot for Lewis County sheriff

Nichole Turck
Nichole Turck(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The challenger in the race for Lewis County Sheriff has picked up the Conservative Party line on the ballot.

Last month, Nichole Turck, a retired state trooper, announced she’s challenging Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and pursuing the Republican line on the ballot.

Now the state Conservative Party has announced it’s endorsing Turck.

Chairman Jerry Kassar said the party “was impressed with her grasp of the issues.”

Party spokesman Bill O’Reilly said Carpinelli did not ask for the Conservative Party’s endorsement until after learning it had been given to Turck.

O’Reilly said the party’s ballot line is now Turck’s.

Carpinelli cannot circulate Conservative Party petitions because he is not a registered Conservative.

Carpinelli, who had the Conservative Party line in the 2011 and 2015 elections, could not be reached for comment.

