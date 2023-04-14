TV Dinner: A dry rub & a glaze for the barbecue

TV Dinner: A rub & a glaze for the barbecue
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbecuing this weekend? Chef Chris Manning has a couple recipes to add some zip to your cookout.

The Huli Barbecue Glaze comes from his sister, who used to live in Hawaii. Apparently, there are huli chicken barbecue shacks all over the islands.

Combined with the All-Purpose Dry Rub, you end up with something that’s salty, sweet, spicy, and savory.

All-Purpose Dry Rub

- 1 tablespoon kosher salt

- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper

- 1 tablespoon paprika

- 1 tablespoon chili powder

- 1 tablespoon ground cumin

- 1 tablespoon ground coriander

- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon granulated onion

- 1 tablespoon ground mustard

- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

- 3 tablespoons brown sugar

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Use as a dry rub for pork, beef, and chicken.

Huli Barbecue Glaze

- 1 cup brown sugar

- 3/4 cup soy sauce

- 3/4 cup ketchup

- 1/3 cup sherry wine

- 1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger root

- 2 teaspoons fresh minced garlic

Mix all ingredients together and use as a glaze for chicken or pork.

