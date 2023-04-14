William R. Gardner II, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - William R. Gardner II, 76, of 19 Kent Street, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Massena Hospital.

William was born on February 11, 1947 in Massena, son of the late William R. and Odena (Pelkey) Gardner. He married Pauline Palmer and the marriage ended in divorce. He then married Mary Saucier, and she predeceased him.

William loved working on cars, and worked as an auto mechanic at Holcomb’s Auto Service until its closing. He was a member of Massena’s CB Club and his handle was “Billy the Kid”. He played on many bowling leagues in his younger years, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Laura Taylor of Canton; Jeremy (Lisa) Taylor of Norfolk; Matthew (Amy) Taylor of Savannah, GA; William Gardner III of Massena; Tammy (Anson) Burke of Norwood; and Tammy (Michael) White of Massena; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived two siblings Mary Kirkey and Glenn (Chrystal) Gardner, both of Massena.

William was predeceased by his parents William and Odena; two sisters Shirleen and Martha Gardner; and a grandchild Austin White.

Memorial donations may be made in William’s memory to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

