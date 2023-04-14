The Wolves at CNY Playhouse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

The Pulitzer prize nominated play.

