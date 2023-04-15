Catherine W. Deleel, 82, of Potsdam

Catherine W. Deleel, 82, of Potsdam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her home, with family by her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Catherine W. Deleel, 82, of Potsdam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her home, with family by her side.

Cathy was born December 6, 1940 in Knapp Station, a daughter of the late Homer and Julia (Gaines) Baxter. On August 19, 1961, Cathy was married to Charles P. Deleel, the couple enjoyed 59 years of marriage before his passing on March 26, 2021.

Cathy enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, a skill she shared with many through classes she taught at BOCES. She was a church school teacher for over 30 years, Cathy enjoyed going for rides with her family, spending time in her flower beds and garden, enjoyed watching birds at her feeders (Blue Birds, Hummingbirds and Cardinals). A favorite pastime was sitting on her front porch with family, friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she enjoyed the company of her cats.

Cathy is survived by her and Charles children, Paul (Mandy) Deleel, Holly Deleel and Tammy (Kevin) Hartigan; grandchildren, Joann (Joey) Foster, Jessica Deleel (Wes Frank) and Sarah Deleel; great-grandchildren, MaKenna, Ashton and Cameron Foster and Addison and Abigail Frank. Also surviving are sisters May (Randy) Clark, Arleen (Alfred) Deleel, and Shirley Foster; brothers William (Barbara) Baxter, Lee (Sandy) Baxter and David Baxter as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband Charlie and her parents, Homer and Julia, Cathy was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Baxter and Frances Lashomb and a brother, Irving Baxter.

Calling hours for Cathy will be held at the Buck Funeral Home, Norwood, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 pm. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Norwood.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice, P.O. Box 510; Potsdam, NY 13676 or the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St; New York, NY 10014.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com

