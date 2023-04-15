Friday Sports: College softball and lacrosse in St. Lawrence County

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - College softball and men’s college lacrosse were on the docket Friday night.

SUNY Potsdam Lacrosse entertained SUNY Geneseo.

Jack Helrigel finds a crack inside the left goalpost: 8-0 Geneseo.

Then it was Liam Kassl to Reese Gerlach who flicks a low behind-the-back shot to score.

It was Gerlach again sprawling to the ground on an overhand shot that tickles twine.

The Bears’ Owen Walsh fires a shot into the net, but a half-second after the buzzer. Down 11-0 at the half.

William McCumiskey rips a shot through the five hole.

Max Espositio gets his own rebound and drills home goal #14.

Then it was St. Lawrence Central product Drew Rose on the run. He goes top shelf for the Bears’ first goal.

It was Rose again as he wrestles through two defenders and scores again.

Next, it was Ryan Trebing with a pick inside the opposite post.

Final score: Geneseo 15, Potsdam 2.

In college softball, SUNY Canton hosted SUNY Polytechnic.

Madeleine Hoehn doubles to the gap, scoring pitcher Trinity Critelli. 11-0 Polytechnic.

Amy Desena singles over the shortstop, driving in Hoehn.

Kimberly Birmingham goes deep to centerfield for a two-run homer.

Critelli twirls a no-hit shutout, guiding SUNY Polytechnic to a 14-0 win over the Roos.

