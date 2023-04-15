Friday Sports: College softball and lacrosse in St. Lawrence County

College softball and men’s college lacrosse were on the docket Friday night.
College softball and men’s college lacrosse were on the docket Friday night.(wwny)
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - College softball and men’s college lacrosse were on the docket Friday night.

SUNY Potsdam Lacrosse entertained SUNY Geneseo.

Jack Helrigel finds a crack inside the left goalpost: 8-0 Geneseo.

Then it was Liam Kassl to Reese Gerlach who flicks a low behind-the-back shot to score.

It was Gerlach again sprawling to the ground on an overhand shot that tickles twine.

The Bears’ Owen Walsh fires a shot into the net, but a half-second after the buzzer. Down 11-0 at the half.

William McCumiskey rips a shot through the five hole.

Max Espositio gets his own rebound and drills home goal #14.

Then it was St. Lawrence Central product Drew Rose on the run. He goes top shelf for the Bears’ first goal.

It was Rose again as he wrestles through two defenders and scores again.

Next, it was Ryan Trebing with a pick inside the opposite post.

Final score: Geneseo 15, Potsdam 2.

In college softball, SUNY Canton hosted SUNY Polytechnic.

Madeleine Hoehn doubles to the gap, scoring pitcher Trinity Critelli. 11-0 Polytechnic.

Amy Desena singles over the shortstop, driving in Hoehn.

Kimberly Birmingham goes deep to centerfield for a two-run homer.

Critelli twirls a no-hit shutout, guiding SUNY Polytechnic to a 14-0 win over the Roos.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Andrew Regan
St. Lawrence County rape conviction tossed: the ruling, the reaction & the ramifications
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
A man who owns five properties in Ogdensburg is worried the city-wide reassessment will be too...
Ogdensburg landlord considers raising rents after new city assessment
An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for stolen trailer from Gouverneur
The San Francisco-based band Train is one of three acts added to the Disabled Persons Action...
Train, Wayne Newton, Riley Green added to DPAO concert series

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Ava Howie
7 News
Can’t see our CBS programming on cable? Call your provider!
Canning chicken
Group comes to Lowville to can chicken, fight hunger
Tax Day
St. Lawrence County residents get extra month to file federal taxes