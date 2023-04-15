Gregory D. Greene, 49, of Castorland

Gregory D. Greene, 49, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home in Castorland.
Gregory was born on May 18, 1973 in Watertown, the son of Catherine LaVancha, and the late John Gregory Greene. Greg attended South Lewis Central School. He was self employed and did tree work in the area. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending time outside, fishing, and being with his friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Jayden A. Greene; his mother, Cathy (Karl) Kohnert, his brother, Jason M. (Wendy) Greene; his sister, Patricia J. Mono; his nieces and nephews, Kyle Greene, Caleb Pominville, Cody Greene, Jada Pominville, Leah Greene, Abigail Greene, Andrew Greene, Jr., and Lanie Dean.

Greg is predeceased by his father, John, and his brother, Andrew John Greene, Sr.

Family and friends are invited to, A Celebration of Life, starting at 1:00 P.M., on Saturday,

April 29th, at 6731 Bliss Road, at Cathy’s and Karl’s home.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

