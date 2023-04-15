Hot conditions send firefighter to hospital while battling near 4 acre grass fire

Grass fire
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A malfunctioning piece of equipment used by a farmer in Lewis County caused a large grass fire on Friday.

Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin says crews responded to Pine Grove Road in the Town of Watson to find a corn field on fire with approximately 4 acres burning.

The land’s farmer called in the fire after an equipment malfunction caused a spark and ignited the field. Officials say quick response from Lowville crews and other county mutual aid departments kept the blaze from spreading to homes nearby.

One fire fighter was transported to the hospital for a heat related illness as crews spent more than 2 hours on scene containing the blaze and extinguishing hot spots.

Austin says dry and hot conditions caused the fire to spread rapidly.

