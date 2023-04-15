New York State to deploy resources for communities combating wildfires

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Due to dry and hot conditions across New York State, brush fires turning into larger wildfires are becoming more common.

In a release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, 20 wildfires have burned more than 400 acres in communities across the state, like in the Albany area.

In response, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control has opened the State Fire Operations Center and activated the state’s Fire Mutual Aid Plan. This will allow for the delivery of additional firefighting resources from communities statewide upon request.

On the matter, Hochul said ”I encourage all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and thank all our first responders, partner agencies, and neighbors who are working to contain these fires and protect our communities.”

New Yorkers are reminded that the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning lasts through May 14.

