North Country residents take advantage of summer-like weather

Streets were bustling, and the sun was shining as warm weather made it’s return to the North...
Streets were bustling, and the sun was shining as warm weather made it’s return to the North Country.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets were bustling, and the sun was shining as warm weather made it’s return to the North Country.

“The weather is gorgeous. Everyone should get out and enjoy it while we have it,” said Lisa Langevin.

Seeking some fun in the sun, many took to Thompson Park where, for the first time this year, parking was packed.

“It’s gorgeous. It’s amazing,” said Amber Pickford.

Saturday marked the first day of the year Pickford could hold a family picnic in the park. She says it’s a refreshing change of pace after a long winter.

“The kids like it outside in the winter, but they love it more outside in the summer. They get to go out and play on the playground. They get to go swimming, go to the park, all that,” said Pickford.

Others had their sights set on something else entirely: buried treasure.

Meet Nicholas Deegan. Now that the ground has thawed, he’s been able to resume his search for historical artifacts in the park.

“There’s a lot of history up here and stuff. Just trying to find silver coins, rings, stuff like that from the olden days when the park was first built,” said Deegan.

Deegan also ended up with a few bottle caps.

“Probably used to make them out of better metal back then,” said Deegan.

And the warm weather makes life easier for athletes who are finally able to take their activities back outdoors.

“I don’t have to stay home and rake leaves. I enjoy playing pop tennis,” said Tony Tarzie.

Although things are set to cool down next week, North Country residents took advantage of this small sample of summer.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map shows the rough location of an earthquake overnight.
Earthquake registered near Adams Center
Mother and son arrested on felony burglary charges
Ashley Fuller, Patrick Martino, Curtis Redmond
3 arrested in Ogdensburg on drug charges
File photo of Andrew Regan
St. Lawrence County rape conviction tossed: the ruling, the reaction & the ramifications
A man who owns five properties in Ogdensburg is worried the city-wide reassessment will be too...
Ogdensburg landlord considers raising rents after new city assessment

Latest News

Grass fire
Hot conditions send firefighter to hospital while battling near 4 acre grass fire
Fire
New York State to deploy resources for communities combating wildfires
WWNY Blast from the Past: getting ready for 2006 tourism season
WWNY Blast from the Past: getting ready for 2006 tourism season
WWNY Inventor of touch-screen point-of-sale system has north country ties