Gillibrand defends abortion rights on CNN’s State of the Union

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made an appearance on CNN Sunday morning to discuss a variety of issues, including abortion rights.

Gillibrand sat down with Jake Tapper on State of the Union, where she said Democrats will continue their fight to defend abortion rights across the United States.

It comes after the Supreme Court blocked a ruling by a federal judge in Texas last week which questioned the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug Mifepristone 20 years ago.

Gillibrand says this issue comes down to the right to privacy for a women for her reproductive choice.

“You have more likely of being a risk your health by taking Tylenol than Mifepristone, that is a fact. And so, where we are today is an outrage and such an over reach by courts that we as people need to fight back,” said Gillibrand.

Gillibrand says she believes judges should not be imposing what she says are their religious beliefs on the FDA. The Supreme court has until Wednesday to decide if they will consider the case.

