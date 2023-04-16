Phyllis J. Garnsey, 89, of Clayton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. Garnsey, 89, of Clayton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

She was born May 18, 1933 to Samuel M. and Edna Putnam Spence. She attended schools in Alexandria Bay and Clayton before marrying James L. Garnsey on January 5, 1951 at the Clayton Methodist Church with Rev. Solomon Card officiating.

Phyllis and Jim made their home on Bartlett Point Road in Clayton with Phyllis remaining there after Jim’s passing on February 25, 2003. She was a seasonal worker at the TI Bait Store, Alexandria Bay. Her greatest joys were helping raise her two grandchildren, Sunday drives to anywhere, Minus Mike, vanilla ice cream, and being near the St. Lawrence River.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter Shari Shelnutt, Fulton; granddaughter Jane M. Clark and great granddaughter Sadie, both of Camden; two brothers, Patrick Spence, Waddington and Roger Spence, Riverside, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she was predeceased by sister Patricia; five brothers, Robert, John, Richard, David, and Neil Spence; and grandson Matthew L. Shelnutt.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 1PM at St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Phyllis’ family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local Hospice would be appreciated by her family.

