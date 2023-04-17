Esther I. Frederick, 86, of Adams Center

Esther I. Frederick, 86, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Esther I. Frederick, 86, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 12-1 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow the calling hour at Brookside Cemetery.

Esther was born on February 27, 1937 in LaFargeville, daughter of Howard and Helen Fulkerson. She graduated from LaFargeville Central School in 1954. She worked for the Northern New York Trust Company after graduating.

Esther married Richard C. Frederick on May 15, 1955. Together they operated a farm on Sulphur Springs Road for 39 years. They then moved to Fuller Road in Adams Center.

Survivors include two sons, David and Sally Frederick and Don and Kris Frederick, all of Adams Center; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Clara Fulkerson of Watertown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Joan Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Howard and Helen Fulkerson; her husband, Richard; her daughter, Deborah; grandson, Larry Plummer; nephews, Ricky Fulkerson and James Carrier; her in-laws, Gordon and Marion Frederick; brother-in-law, Gordon Frederick Jr.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Ralph Carrier.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

