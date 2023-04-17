FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, the Justice Department said Monday.

“New York City is home to New York’s finest: the NYPD,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference announcing the arrests. “We don’t need or want a secret police station in our great city.”

Officials separately announced charges against more than three dozen members of China’s national police, accusing them of creating and using fake social media accounts to locate and harass dissidents in the United States.

The cases are part of a series of Justice Department prosecutions aimed at disrupting Chinese government efforts to target Chinese dissidents, including those promoting pro-democracy views, and stifle their speech.

____

Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and son arrested on felony burglary charges
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
Ashley Fuller, Patrick Martino, Curtis Redmond
3 arrested in Ogdensburg on drug charges
Grass fire
Hot conditions send firefighter to hospital while battling near 4 acre grass fire

Latest News

Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US ambassador visits reporter accused by Russia of spying
A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared...
Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season