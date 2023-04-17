Fort Drum impact is $1.6B direct, $2.2B including indirect

Fort Drum
Fort Drum(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum continues to have a major impact on the local economy.

Fort Drum officials say the post’s direct economic impact — what it spends in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties — was around $1.6 billion in 2022, up 4.6% from 2021′s $1.5 billion.

The increase, they say, is due primarily to more construction spending and a $2.7% cost-of-living increase for military and civilian workers.

Advocate Drum – also known as the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization – has numbers that include the post’s indirect impact, which is additional economic activity that the post’s spending generates.

Advocate Drum says the additional activity amounts to nearly $600,000, placing Fort Drum’s overall impact at $2.2 billion. It was $1.96 billion in 2021.

The Advocate Drum model estimates that in addition to the 18,920 military and civilian personnel directly employed at Fort Drum in 2022, the post’s spending generated another 5,888 jobs in the region. The total represents 22% of north country wage earners.

Fort Drum is the largest single-site employer in New York state.

In all, Fort Drum has more than 31,000 soldiers and family members. More than 19,000 retirees and dependents live in the north country. Fort Drum supported 2,668 veterans and survivors in 2022.

Local school districts received more than $30 million in Department of Defense impact aid, which helps pay for the education of students affiliated with Fort Drum.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and son arrested on felony burglary charges
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
Ashley Fuller, Patrick Martino, Curtis Redmond
3 arrested in Ogdensburg on drug charges
Grass fire
Hot conditions send firefighter to hospital while battling near 4 acre grass fire

Latest News

2 rabid raccoons found in Watertown
IHC Spring Fling
Get ready for IHC’s Spring Fling
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Wake Up Weather
Seasonably cooler today