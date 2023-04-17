Gary R. Ploof, 93, of Hannawa Falls

Gary R. Ploof, 93, passed away with his loving family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Gary R. Ploof, 93, passed away with his loving family by his side. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Winthrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Gary was born in Massena to the late Douglas and Bessie (Patraw) Ploof Sr. on March 17, 1930. He enlisted in the United States Army, attended college in West Virginia and served as a Surgical Technician until he was honorably discharged in 1950. He also worked as the Executive Housekeeper for Canton Potsdam Hospital.

Gary married Ann Curtis at the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church on July 16, 1952.

”Dad always had a great sense of humor. He loved to have an audience for all the stories he told. Whenever he repeated a story, he would always enhance it to get a bigger laugh. He made many good friends through his 93 years, and will always be remembered as “Ploof the StoryTeller.”

Nothing slowed Dad down, even after losing his arm at a young age and becoming a private pilot; loving to fly whenever he had the chance. We will always remember Dad taking us fishing and camping throughout the summer months.”

Gary is survived by Ann; his wife of over 70 years, his children; Timothy J. & Marilyn Ploof of Clinton, Debra & Michael Moore of Richfield Springs, Laurie Lane & Lisa Raiano of Ilion, Penny Holovitz of Frankfort, and Joann & Joe Percy of Canastota; as well as a sister; Bette & Bruce Williams of Winthrop. He also leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, and nieces, and nephews.

Predeceasing him is his son; Stephen G. Ploof, and brother; Douglas D. Ploof, Pauline Kinney and Theodora Rose.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Potsdam Humane Society in Gary’s honor.

”Dad had a soft heart for all living creatures, large and small. He went so far as pulling his car over, getting out and helping a turtle across the road.”

Memories and words of condolences can be shared with Gary’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

