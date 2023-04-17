Get ready for IHC’s Spring Fling

IHC Spring Fling
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for Immaculate Heart Central’s Spring Fling.

Committee member Laura Krebs says this year’s theme is the Kentucky Derby.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festivities start with a Kentucky Derby hat-making party from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Boots Brewery in Watertown.

It costs $10 if you bring your own hat, $20 if you don’t.

Spring Fling’s main event is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Faichney Business Complex at 1291 Faichney Drive in Watertown.

Admission is $60 per person.

There will be live music, a cash bar with specialty drinks, food, games, and a contest for the hats made the week before.

There’s also an online auction that’s live for the next two weeks.

You can find links to all three events on IHC’s Facebook page and on the school’s website.

