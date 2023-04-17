Glenn W. Chartrand, 94, of Croghan

Glenn W. Chartrand, 94, formerly of George St., Croghan, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Glenn W. Chartrand, 94, formerly of George St., Croghan, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, NY.

Glenn was born on October 31, 1928, in Jerden Falls, New York, to the late Edward T. and Evelyn (Prittie) Chartrand. He attended Jerden Falls School up until its closing in 1938 and completed his education at Beaver River and Harrisville Schools thereafter. Shortly after his schooling, Glenn was drafted into the United States Army in 1950 where he served for two years and was honorably discharged in 1952.

As a young man, Glenn worked in the family’s logging and sawmill business. Following his service in the Army, Glenn worked as an independent contractor doing plumbing and electrical work.

Glenn is predeceased by his brothers, Onis, who died as an infant, Harrison, Edward E., Harold “Pat” and Kenneth “Jack” Chartrand, and his sisters, Lucretia Brouty, Kathleen Baker, and Dorothy Baker.

Per Glenn’s wishes, there will be no public funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.