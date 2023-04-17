Herschel L. Handschuh, 94, of Redwood

Herschel L. Handschuh, 94, of Farrell Road, passed away early Friday morning. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Herschel L. Handschuh, 94, of Farrell Road, passed away early Friday morning.

He was born November 10, 1928, on the farm in Redwood where he lived his entire life, son of Ray G. and Lowella Haas Handschuh. He graduated from Redwood High School in 1947.

He married Helen Gibson on August 22, 1954 in Hammond, NY. Mrs. Handschuh passed away in 2005.

Herschel owned and operated the family farm all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two sons, Leon J. Hanschuh and his companion, Della Endico, Pompano Beach, FL and Alan Handschuh, Plessis, NY a son in law, David Amyot, Chippewa Bay, NY and nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife Helen, he was predeceased by a daughter, Janet Amyot, and two brothers, William and DeForest Handschuh.

Calling hours and services will be announced in June of 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 186, Redwood, NY 13679 or Carthage Area Hospital, 1001 West St, Carthage, NY 13619

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

