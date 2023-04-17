John Earl Halback, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Earl Halback, 75, passed away April 16, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born in Ringwood, NJ, the son of John H. Halback and Elizabeth Margaret Halback. He graduated from Northwester Oklahoma State University in 1969 with a double major in biology and chemistry. He briefly worked as a chemist before starting his own landscaping and remodeling business in Spring Valley, NY.

In 1985 he relocated to Watertown, NY, where he established a remodeling business. Many homes and cottages in the North Country carry his trademark of innovative problem solving and excellent workmanship. He also spent several decades serving the Town of Watertown Fire Department as an EMT, Firefighter, and Fire Commissioner.

He is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Chelsea (Jeff) Jay, son Jared Halback, and three grandchildren, Jay Gifford, Isabella Jay, and Alex Jay.

An earlier marriage to Elizabeth Jaquay ended in divorce.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Carol Eric Halback.

A memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

