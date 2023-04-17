Massena woman accused of arson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 47-year-old Massena woman faces an arson charge.
State police arrested Tina Carpenter on April 11.
Troopers were called to a fire at Bob’s Motel on Trippany Road in the town of Massena shortly before 7 p.m.
According to police, their investigation found that Carpenter started a fire in the garbage, which spread to a nearby garage.
Carpenter was charged with fourth-degree arson and arraigned in Massena Town Court.
She’s being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail on $2,500 bond.
