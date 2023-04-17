Massena woman accused of arson

Tina Carpenter
Tina Carpenter(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Apr. 17, 2023
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 47-year-old Massena woman faces an arson charge.

State police arrested Tina Carpenter on April 11.

Troopers were called to a fire at Bob’s Motel on Trippany Road in the town of Massena shortly before 7 p.m.

According to police, their investigation found that Carpenter started a fire in the garbage, which spread to a nearby garage.

Carpenter was charged with fourth-degree arson and arraigned in Massena Town Court.

She’s being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail on $2,500 bond.

