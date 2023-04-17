Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Two village mayors in Lewis County confirm state investigations are underway into potential falsifying of business records and, as a result, an employee has resigned from each village.

Port Leyden Mayor Shawn Smith and Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof tell 7 News the state Department of Environmental Conservation is looking into readings taken at each village’s wastewater treatment plant, specifically if actual readings were taken of the villages’ sewage over the past few months.

The mayors wouldn’t specify anything more, stating they are both waiting for the outcomes of the state investigations.

However, they did confirm that as a result of the investigations, each village had one employee resign.

The DEC says it won’t comment on active investigations.

7 News is aware of who the employees are, but it was difficult to find a way to reach them for comment. So for now, we’re not naming them. We expect more developments in these cases soon.

