Reginald A. Nadeau, 97, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Reginald A. Nadeau, 97, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 15, 2023 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center during an afternoon nap.

He was born in Massena, NY, oldest of four boys to the late Harmidas Nadeau and Martha (Hourn) Nadeau. He is predeceased by his loving wife Blanche and his brothers, Robert, Thomas and William. Reginald is survived by son, Steven, daughter Nancy LaShomb along with their spouses Gina and Lawrence. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Charles (Stacy), Nicholas (Sheena), Jenny (Luke) and Jonathan along with five great grandchildren, Charlise, Savannah, Vada, Bentley and Hannah.

Reginald was a purple heart WWII veteran who got injured near the Battle of the Bulge. Dad was always very private about his service to our country but when he got a gift from Steve of his WWII cap he was gushing with pride. He wouldn’t leave the nursing home without it. He would be surprised and grateful to people who would be thanking him for his service when they saw his cap.

Dad was passionate about being a mail carrier for 33 years. He took time for those on his route, offering kind words and stamps for the elderly. There was one homebound young man named Kim, who would wait every day on his porch for his mailman, my Dad, and the conversations they would have. That young man was my husband’s brother.

His other passion was his family. His face would light up around us especially the little ones.

He had bubble gum, ice cream treats, card games, trains in the basement and McDonald outings to keep us all happy. There are fond memories and photos showing the time he spent with us. He loved that time and really knew how to listen and have fun.

Dad was loved by so many. He appreciated all the kindness given to him, whether it was a cup of coffee, a donut, girl scout cookies, family letters to him along with great grandkid drawings, those cleaning his room or aides tending to his physical needs. All were considered a blessing in his life. Thank you all for your love and care.

Dad is finally with Jesus and his “sweetheart” Blanche. His Catholic faith kept him strong all these years. He was a kind Godly man who found the positive in people and his life, even though towards the end it was difficult. We thank you for being a living example of Jesus. We love you, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

