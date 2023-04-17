Robert William Groce, 80, of Carthage

Robert William Groce, 80, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Syracuse, NY at the VA hospital after bravely fighting a long battle with several illnesses. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert William Groce, 80, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Syracuse, NY at the VA hospital after bravely fighting a long battle with several illnesses. Robert is survived by his three children: Kimberly, David (Jennifer), and Jeffery, their mother Mhresa, and his youngest son Rodrick. Robert had a life partner of 18 years, Karin Cronk, who was also his caretaker. He is also survived by several grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

Robert was born on January 29, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio. He served honorably in the Army for 24 years. Bob fought in the Vietnam War, earning the National defense service medal and the Vietnam service medal (with 2 bronze stars). He received several awards: Army Good Conduct Medal (7th AWD), Aircraft Crewman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (4), Overseas Service Ribbon (2), Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), and Meritorious Service Medal. He retired at Fort Drum, NY on March 31,1989, as a first sergeant in aircraft maintenance.

After retirement, he found joy in continuing his service to the soldiers of Fort Drum, by volunteering at MWR, as a captain’s mate on a fishing charter. Long ago, he began fishing at MacDill’s AFB, and it was there he found his love of fishing. He continued to fish whenever time and weather would allow through the summer of 2022. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly with his grandchildren. They loved their “Papa.” He and his partner, Karin, shared a love of food. They were food connoisseurs and always trying new things, whether they were at home or at a restaurant. His favorite was seafood.

Robert’s wishes were to have no funeral or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Fund. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

