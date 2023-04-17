Rosemary M. Rose, 88, of Gouverneur

Rosemary M. Rose, age 88, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 17, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary M. Rose, age 88, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 16, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with her funeral service following at 12:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to please wear a facemask. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Rosemary was born on February 25, 1935 in Gouverneur to the late Kenneth and Viola (Teal) LaClair. She graduated from Antwerp High School. Rosemary married Kenneth E. Rose on July 3, 1953 at the Antwerp Catholic Church. Kenneth passed away on June 14, 1984.

Mrs. Rose worked as the Head Teller for Gouverneur Savings and Loan for 30 years. She enjoyed working with ceramics, reading, watching soap operas (especially Days of Our Lives), sudoku, crossword puzzles, and spoiling her grandchildren.

Her survivors include three children, Thomas and Heather Rose, Deborah and George Serviss, and Vicky Rose, two brothers, Gerald and Lawrence LaClair, 10 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by siblings, Velda Reed, Beverly Goodreault, a baby sister, Kenneth LaClair, and Harold LaClair.

Donations in memory of Rosemary may be made to the St. Lawrence Cancer Fund, PO Box 291, Canton NY 13617.

