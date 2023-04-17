Seasonably cooler today

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After about a week of summer-like conditions, today we return to typical April weather.

A cold front will make its way across the north country bringing rain showers with it.

It will be rainy all morning. We’ll have drier conditions and mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Higher elevations could see snow and mixed precipitation overnight. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Tuesday will also have showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

A mix of snow and rain is possible Wednesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. There’s a 40% chance of rain.

