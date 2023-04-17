Town of Cape Vincent: boil water advisory related to fire that destroyed home

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The town of Cape Vincent has issued a boil water advisory that officials say is related to a fire that destroyed a home Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 34948 Mc Keever Road at around 10:40 a.m.

Volunteers could be seen sawing into parts of the roof to release some of the smoke.

Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould says one person was home when the blaze broke out and was able to get out safely.

Two pets, a cat and a dog, did not make it out.

It’s unclear where the fire started, but the most extensive damage was to the left side of the home.

Gould says it is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the town issued a boil water advisory for people living in District 5.

Officials said it’s due to a water main break related to the Mc Keever Road fire.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

