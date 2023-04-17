Watertown lawmakers to vote on design work for city courtroom

Watertown City Court
Watertown City Court(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers will vote Monday night on whether to spend $85,000 for designs to renovate the city courtroom and other parts of city hall.

A resolution to approve preliminary design work from GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying is on the city council agenda.

Work includes improvements to security to the Sterling Street entrance to city hall by the courtroom.

Additionally, repairs will be made to the building’s roof, elevator, and electrical systems.

“This has been discussed for quite some time. Originally, we were going to have to design a second courtroom. That was changed, so we’ve gone back to just renovating the existing courtroom,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

Mix says finished designs should be ready for bids by the end of this year, with possible construction to break ground at the beginning of 2024.

