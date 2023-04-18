Bernice VanHorn, 97, formerly of Carthage

Bernice VanHorn, 97, formerly of S. Clinton St., Carthage, New York passed away on April 17th, 2023, at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Bernice VanHorn, 97, formerly of S. Clinton St., Carthage, New York passed away on April 17th, 2023, at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Bernice was born on April 25th, 1925, on her grandparents’ farm on Aubel Road in the town of Croghan. Her mother passed away when she was seven, so she spent her early years with her grandparents, the late Phillip and Laura Aubel. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1944.

Bernice was married to the late Joseph VanHorn on January 11th, 1944, in Port Huran, Michigan. They lived in Buffalo for about a year where Joseph did on-the-job training as a welder. Later, he worked as a welder at Benson Mines when they made their return to Carthage.

Bernice worked at the former Crown Zellerbach Corporation and later at James River returning after 36 years.

Bernice loved country music and was a member of the Black River Valley Fiddlers. She also belonged to the Carthage Hospital Auxiliary, the Carthage American Legion, and the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary of Lowville. Bernice was a big Yankee’s baseball fan and liked to play cards, especially Eureka.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Donna) VanHorn of Carthage, NY, and Joseph VanHorn Jr. of Albany, NY; her grandchildren, Adam, Justin, and Brandy; and one great-grandchild, Owen.

Bernice is predeceased by her son, Dennis VanHorn.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or public funeral service. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Sunnyside Cemetery in Naumburg, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

