Cannoneers improve on the diamond

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College baseball team has shown improvement under coach Brandon Noble so far this season.

The Cannoneers are 7-7 in their division and on the hunt for a postseason spot.

With home doubleheaders against Hudson valley on Thursday and corning on Sunday, Jefferson is hoping to make a run over the next two weeks of the regular season.

“We’ve been really happy so far,” Noble said. “At the beginning of the season, we faced a lot of tough teams. We had a couple of really close walk-off losses that really tested us.

“But then we’re able to go into our divisional play and rattle off seven wins out of eight games that got us feeling real good and put us in a good spot going through the rest of the season. Our hitting has been outstanding lately.

“A couple of key guys, David Nicolayenko, our shortstop, he’s been rock solid in the field. He’s been providing a lot at the plate. Up and down the lineup we have a lot of guys who are contributing at different spots that have been really helpful. And then we’ve had a couple of gutsy performances on the mound — Ethan Gerrand, David Dubrey — and the list kind of goes on.”

