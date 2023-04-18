Celebration of Life: Gloria D. Thibault, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gloria D. Thibault, 82, of Watertown, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12pm - 5pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Brownville American Legion Post 588.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1pm at North Watertown Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com

