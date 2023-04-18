Celebration of Life: Gloria D. Thibault, 82, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gloria D. Thibault, 82, of Watertown, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12pm - 5pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Brownville American Legion Post 588.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1pm at North Watertown Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

James A. West, 86, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023 at his home...
James A. West, 86, of Chaumont
Bernice VanHorn, 97, formerly of S. Clinton St., Carthage, New York passed away on April 17th,...
Bernice VanHorn, 97, formerly of Carthage
Meaghan Grace Brady, age 37 of Norwood, NY passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023 at her...
Meaghan Grace Brady, 37, of Norwood
A 17-year-old looking to earn an Eagle Scout rank is the force behind a new “eagle’s nest” at...
Zoo getting new ‘eagle’s nest’ thanks to Eagle Scout candidate

Obituaries

A sword injury sent a man to the hospital late Tuesday morning
Sword injury sends man to hospital
Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
Demolition has begin on Mic's Place in Watertown. The former bar will become a parking lot for...
Mic’s Place torn down in Watertown
Mic's Place demolition
Stuff the Truck at South Jeff
Help South Jeff students “Stuff the Truck”
NNYCF's Youth Philanthropy Council
NNYCF seeks students for Youth Philanthropy Council