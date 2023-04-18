Elizabeth N. Larkins, 81, of Lowville

Elizabeth N. Larkins, 81, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away on Sunday April 16, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, New Hartford, after a short illness with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth N. Larkins, 81, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away on Sunday April 16, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, New Hartford, after a short illness with her family by her side.

She is survived by her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Raymond; four children, Raymond O. (Charlotte) Larkins of Fulton; Arthur J. (Pati) Larkins of Charlotte, NC; Larry G. (Angela) Larkins of Remsen; and Mitchell L. (Rose) Larkins of Lowville; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; a sister (Mary) Eugene Kloster of Belfort; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Elizabeth is predeceased by her sisters, Pearl Roggie; Whilmina R. Fleming; Barbara N. Augustyn; Charlotte N. Crouse; Jean Paul; Anna Rubar; Lena Gadbaw; and Margaret Hanno.

Mrs. Larkins was born on January 9, 1942 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late John L. and Anna Grace Nafziger Roggie. Elizabeth attended school at Bellville- Henderson. On December 15, 1962, she married Raymond A. Larkins at Lowville United Methodist Church. She worked at AMF, on the family dairy farm, and at the Lewis County General Hospital in dietary until her retirement in September 2006.

Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family and going for long joy rides. A very proud moment for Elizabeth was celebrating her 60th wedding anniversary.

Honoring Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Cremation and a private service for immediate family will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.