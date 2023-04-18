Giant golf ball sign could be returned this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The oversized golf ball removed from Watertown’s newly acquired golf course could be back in Thompson Park this week.

A letter from the city’s interim attorney, Todd Bullard, to former golf course owner Mike Lundy has officially asked for the oversized golf ball to be returned.

Lundy had it removed in the final days of March. On April 1, an apparent April Fool’s joke found it teed up in front of Ives Hill County Club.

Bullard says in his legal opinion, it does belong to the city.

“The golf ball sign was part of the realty that was purchased and that, as part of the realty, it was a fixture and should not have been removed,” he said.

While Lundy wasn’t reached for this story, he told 7 News a few weeks ago the golf ball wasn’t part of the asset purchase agreement, and he owns it.

Bullard, in talking with Lundy’s lawyer, thinks the golf ball could be back in the park this week.

Meanwhile, things are continuing to progress at the Thompson Park Golf Course. On Monday night, city council unanimously approved a deal with Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas to operate the concessions inside the clubhouse.

When it comes to signing up for memberships, city leaders say that process will start very soon.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller told city council that people will be able to sign up to play golf online, with more information coming this week.

May 1 remains the target date for the golf course to open.

