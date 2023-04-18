Giant golf ball sign could be returned this week

Golf ball sign
Golf ball sign(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The oversized golf ball removed from Watertown’s newly acquired golf course could be back in Thompson Park this week.

A letter from the city’s interim attorney, Todd Bullard, to former golf course owner Mike Lundy has officially asked for the oversized golf ball to be returned.

Lundy had it removed in the final days of March. On April 1, an apparent April Fool’s joke found it teed up in front of Ives Hill County Club.

Bullard says in his legal opinion, it does belong to the city.

“The golf ball sign was part of the realty that was purchased and that, as part of the realty, it was a fixture and should not have been removed,” he said.

While Lundy wasn’t reached for this story, he told 7 News a few weeks ago the golf ball wasn’t part of the asset purchase agreement, and he owns it.

Bullard, in talking with Lundy’s lawyer, thinks the golf ball could be back in the park this week.

Meanwhile, things are continuing to progress at the Thompson Park Golf Course. On Monday night, city council unanimously approved a deal with Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas to operate the concessions inside the clubhouse.

When it comes to signing up for memberships, city leaders say that process will start very soon.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller told city council that people will be able to sign up to play golf online, with more information coming this week.

May 1 remains the target date for the golf course to open.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Carpenter
Massena woman accused of arson
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

Boarded up windows at a Lewis County building
Covid relief money could be used to improve Lewis County eyesores
Voting
Olney offends elections commissioner with accusation of voter suppression
Town of Lorraine Highway Department equipment
Late state budget delays road projects for municipal highway departments
A 17-year-old looking to earn an Eagle Scout rank is the force behind a new “eagle’s nest” at...
Zoo getting new ‘eagle’s nest’ thanks to Eagle Scout candidate