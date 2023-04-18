Graveside Service: Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service with Military Honors for Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Glenn passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

