A gray, chilly day

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation, but much of the day will just be cloudy.

It will also be chilly. Temperatures started in the 30s and low 40s with a bit of a wind chill. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s another small chance of mixed precipitation overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation. Highs will again be in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs around 60.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday will be cooler. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be around 50.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

