Help South Jeff students "Stuff the Truck"

Stuff the Truck at South Jeff
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - South Jefferson High School students are inviting the public to help them Stuff the Truck with food.

Colin Mitchell and Carter Stone say they’re accepting nonperishable food to help stock the school’s backpack program. They say 70 families are benefiting from having a backpack full of food sent home every weekend.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The truck stuffing will be at the high school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

