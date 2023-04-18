Hollis S. McBath, 85, of Lisbon

Funeral Service for Hollis S. McBath, age 85 of Lisbon, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday (April 20, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Service for Hollis S. McBath, age 85 of Lisbon, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday (April 20, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 12:00pm to 2:00pm prior to the service. Mr. McBath passed away unexpectedly at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Friday (April 14, 2023) after being stricken at home.

Surviving is his wife Eileen; a son Jeffrey McBath of Burbank, CA; a daughter in-law Gabrielle McBath of Waddington; grandchildren Troy & Nathanael McBath; a brother Roger McBath of Lisbon; a sister Ruth Dunn of Raymondville; a cousin Elaine Griggs of Dallas, TX; along with nieces & nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Kevin McBath in 2019.

Hollis was born on February 3, 1938 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Leland & Mary (Woodside) McBath. He graduated from Lisbon High School and was later married to Eileen Raven on November 19, 1960.

His career began in farming, and in 1992 he became the owner & operator of the Lisbon Sand & Gravel which he has operated since then. Hollis enjoyed traveling, hunting, riding his 4-wheeler, eating out conversing with friends, watching basketball and boxing, and learning American & Military history. He was a former member of the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, Director and President of the Lisbon Bank, a member of the Quebec Hunting Club, Allied Federated Co-op and the Lisbon Housing Authority.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon Fire Department, 7002 County Route 10; Lisbon, NY 13658 or the Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

