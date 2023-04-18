James A. West, 86, of Chaumont

James A. West, 86, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - James A. West, 86, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 1, 1936 in the Village of Chaumont, NY, son of the late Michael and Anna (Branche) West.  Jim graduated from Lyme Central School.

He married Ann M. Chavoustie on October 5, 1957 at All Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont.  After their marriage, the couple moved to Antwerp where Ann worked at the Antwerp Elementary School.  In 1989, they decided to return to the Chaumont area where they lived the rest of their married lives.

Jim had a lifetime career as a truck driver and worked over 40 years for Deluxe Lines, Oneida Freight, and he retired from Yellow Freight in 1996. James then worked for the Village of Lyme until he officially retired in 1998.

Jim loved the outdoors and he could be found mowing his lawn or tending his gardens.  He especially enjoyed attending his many grandchildren’s school and sporting events.  He was an avid Syracuse University and Buffalo Bills fan.

He is survived by his five children, Mark (Lisa) West, Dexter, NY, Kathy (Randy) Gardner, Chaumont, NY, Rick West and his companion Angella Sutthiwan, Cherry Valley, IL, Jeff (Annette) West, Brownville, NY, Jen (Chris) Scott, Chaumont, NY; a daughter in law, Tammy West Spies, Dexter, NY; 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Annette (Winston) Smith, Canton, OH; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife Ann M. West on July 8, 2021, a son, David West, a daughter-in-law, Maria West, a sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne (Kenneth) VanDoren and a brother and sister-in-law, Glenn (Beverly) West.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be said at1 p.m. on Friday, April 21st at the All-Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont.

Burial will follow in the New Cedar Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Brownville American Legion following the committal service.

Donations in memory of Jim can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

