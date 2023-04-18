Meaghan Grace Brady, 37, of Norwood

Meaghan Grace Brady, age 37 of Norwood, NY passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023 at her residence in Watertown, NY after a long illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Meaghan Grace Brady, age 37 of Norwood, NY passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023 at her residence in Watertown, NY after a long illness. Meaghan was born in Massena, NY to Patrick & Kelley (McFaddin) Brady on April 3, 1986. She was a 2004 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School where she was a top student and dedicated runner during the cross-country, indoor track, and spring track seasons. Meaghan went on to attend SUNY Potsdam before enlisting in the US Navy. She was a proud veteran having served as a military police officer in Italy, at the Sigonella Naval Air Station until becoming disabled due to chronic health issues. Meaghan was a huge fan of New York Rangers’ hockey and New York Yankees’ baseball; she enjoyed reading, journaling, watching classic movies, the news, doing a crossword, or having long talks on the phone with her Grandma Brady. Her favorite pastimes included fishing, playing catch, collecting sports trading cards, and eating “Mike n’ Ikes”.

Meaghan is survived by her parents Patrick & Kelley Brady of Norwood, her sisters, Moriah (Jeremy) Warren of Canton and Molly (David) diVincenzo of Raleigh, NC; brothers Connor Brady of Massena and Jack Brady of Phoenix, AZ; her beloved grandmother Violet (Regis) Brady of Potsdam, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and three nephews. Meaghan was predeceased by her grandparents James & Phyllis (Greenwood) McFaddin; great-grandparents James & Pearl (Lafayette) McFaddin, and her uncle Leo Brady.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the many individuals who invested time and extended support to Meaghan and the family over the years. Your unconditional love and support was vital. There will be no calling hours. The family will hold a memorial service during the summer months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the VA Hospital in Syracuse 800 Irving Avenue Syracuse, NY 13210.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the VA Hospital in Syracuse 800 Irving Avenue Syracuse, NY 13210.

