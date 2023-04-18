Mic’s Place torn down in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar is being torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies.

Demolition has begun at the site of Mick’s Place on Factory Street. It’s across the street from Knowlton and will be replaced by a lit-up and landscaped parking lot for its employees.

Knowlton employs 160 people and runs 24 hours a day, six days a week. The plant is trying to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and wants to hire another 20 to 30 people.

