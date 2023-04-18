New York budget extension passed to keep state running

New York state Capitol
New York state Capitol(Hans Pennink | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers passed a three-day budget extension Monday to ensure state operations continue undisrupted as negotiations over the spending plan continue.

The budget was originally due April 1. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers missed that deadline as they tried to reach agreement on changes to the state’s bail law, a housing plan and other policy issues the governor had included in her budget proposal.

A key sticking point has been Hochul’s proposed changes that would give judges more discretion on setting bail for violent felonies. Liberal lawmakers have resisted further changes to the state’s bail law.

This was the third temporary budget extension approved by state lawmakers. Some state lawmakers expressed frustration at the holdup on a final budget.

“This is the third (extender), and it’s happening despite the fact that one party is controlling our state government,” said Republican state Assemblymember Edward P. Ra during the floor vote.

He voted in favor of an extender.

Lawmakers must pass another extender Thursday if a state budget isn’t finalized by then, New York City lawmaker Helene Weinstein said during floor deliberations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Carpenter
Massena woman accused of arson
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records

Latest News

Trina Kuan is one of several Watertown landlords asking the city to do more to help them...
Watertown landlords request talks with city to address concerns
Watertown city council meeting wrap-up
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on assessments, NY happiness & earthquake
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on assessments, NY happiness & earthquake