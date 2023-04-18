NNYCF seeks students for Youth Philanthropy Council

NNYCF's Youth Philanthropy Council
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council is looking for high school students to join.

Watertown high school students Mia Kelly and Adelaide Weir tell us the group awards grants to area nonprofits.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

They’re seeking recruits from area high schools, including Watertown, Immaculate Heart, South Jefferson, General Brown, and Lyme.

Students who want to apply have until May 26.

If you’re interested, you can email kraig@nnycf.org or call 315-782-7110. You can also visit nnycf.org/youth-philanthropy-council.

