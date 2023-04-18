Potsdam laxers off to quick start

Potsdam laxers off to quick start
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam boys’ lacrosse team is undefeated so far this season.

Todd Kaiser is in his second go-round as coach of the Sandstoners.

In his second season in his second act, Kaiser and the players had a feeling-out process on what he expected from the players.

The Sandstoners are out to a quick start to the season. The players are certainly buying into what Kaiser expects.

It’s a new attitude translating into success on the lacrosse field for Potsdam.

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 16, Lyme 0

Beaver River 10, General Brown 3

Carthage 12, Lowville 5

Copenhagen 7, Sackets Harbor 6

Copenhagen 6, Sackets Harbor 2

Alexandria 11, LaFargeville 1

South Jefferson 12, Indian River 1

Sandy Creek 9, South Lewis 5

High school softball

Sackets Harbor 5, Lyme 0

Indian River 11, Watertown 10

Sandy Creek 13, Alexandria 1

Thousand Islands 19, LaFargeville 0 (5 innings)

