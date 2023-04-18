Potsdam laxers off to quick start
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam boys’ lacrosse team is undefeated so far this season.
Todd Kaiser is in his second go-round as coach of the Sandstoners.
In his second season in his second act, Kaiser and the players had a feeling-out process on what he expected from the players.
The Sandstoners are out to a quick start to the season. The players are certainly buying into what Kaiser expects.
It’s a new attitude translating into success on the lacrosse field for Potsdam.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Belleville Henderson 16, Lyme 0
Beaver River 10, General Brown 3
Carthage 12, Lowville 5
Copenhagen 7, Sackets Harbor 6
Copenhagen 6, Sackets Harbor 2
Alexandria 11, LaFargeville 1
South Jefferson 12, Indian River 1
Sandy Creek 9, South Lewis 5
High school softball
Sackets Harbor 5, Lyme 0
Indian River 11, Watertown 10
Sandy Creek 13, Alexandria 1
Thousand Islands 19, LaFargeville 0 (5 innings)
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.