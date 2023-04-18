The story behind this mug shot

Aaron LaVean
Aaron LaVean(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - We came across a mug shot of a St. Lawrence County Jail inmate that surprised us, so we decided to look into the story behind it.

The suspect is 37-year-old Aaron LaVean of Canton. He faces a number of charges including attempted burglary, criminal contempt, and resisting arrest.

It all started on April 1, when the Potsdam Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on Elderkin Street.

According to District Attorney Gary Pasqua, LaVean allegedly tried to break into the home of someone who has an order of protection against him. While at the home, LaVean is accused of making threats against the protected person.

Pasqua said LaVean drove off before the police arrived on the scene.

Police said LaVean initially failed to stop when patrols tried to pull him over.

When LaVean was eventually stopped and out of the vehicle, Pasqua said officers noticed what appeared to be a sheathed knife clipped to his belt.

The DA said LaVean is accused of physically resisting officers when they tried to take him into custody.

“He was injured during this time when he was taken to the ground,” said Pasqua in an email.

The DA said police found two knives in his possession.

Potsdam Police Lieutenant Michael Ames said in an email that LaVean refused medical treatment offered by the Potsdam Rescue Squad. He referred 7 News to the district attorney for further comment.

LaVean was charged with:

  • second-degree attempted burglary
  • first-degree criminal contempt - violate order of protection
  • criminal mischief: Intent to Damage Property
  • resisting arrest
  • driving without a license
  • failure to obey a police officer

LaVean is being held in jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

7 News reached out to LaVean’s attorney but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Carpenter
Massena woman accused of arson
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

Demolition has begin on Mic's Place in Watertown. The former bar will become a parking lot for...
Mic’s Place torn down in Watertown
Mic's Place demolition
Stuff the Truck at South Jeff
Help South Jeff students “Stuff the Truck”
NNYCF's Youth Philanthropy Council
NNYCF seeks students for Youth Philanthropy Council