The story behind this mug shot

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - We came across a mug shot of a St. Lawrence County Jail inmate that surprised us, so we decided to look into the story behind it.

The suspect is 37-year-old Aaron LaVean of Canton. He faces a number of charges including attempted burglary, criminal contempt, and resisting arrest.

It all started on April 1, when the Potsdam Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on Elderkin Street.

According to District Attorney Gary Pasqua, LaVean allegedly tried to break into the home of someone who has an order of protection against him. While at the home, LaVean is accused of making threats against the protected person.

Pasqua said LaVean drove off before the police arrived on the scene.

Police said LaVean initially failed to stop when patrols tried to pull him over.

When LaVean was eventually stopped and out of the vehicle, Pasqua said officers noticed what appeared to be a sheathed knife clipped to his belt.

The DA said LaVean is accused of physically resisting officers when they tried to take him into custody.

“He was injured during this time when he was taken to the ground,” said Pasqua in an email.

The DA said police found two knives in his possession.

Potsdam Police Lieutenant Michael Ames said in an email that LaVean refused medical treatment offered by the Potsdam Rescue Squad. He referred 7 News to the district attorney for further comment.

LaVean was charged with:

second-degree attempted burglary

first-degree criminal contempt - violate order of protection

criminal mischief: Intent to Damage Property

resisting arrest

driving without a license

failure to obey a police officer

LaVean is being held in jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

7 News reached out to LaVean’s attorney but didn’t hear back.

