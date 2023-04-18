Sword injury sends man to hospital

By 7 News Staff
Apr. 18, 2023
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A sword injury sent a man to the hospital late Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to 25722 State Route 12 in the town of Pamelia shortly before noon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the person was injured by a long blade or sword and that he was conscious and alert before being taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Officials said his injuries are not life-threatening.

No further information was available as the investigation continues.

7 News saw a sword with a blue blade being removed from the scene. (See photo below)

We also saw a man on a stretcher being loaded into an Evans Mills ambulance.

