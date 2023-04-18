Tomorrow’s Health: Poverty’s a killer, poor food choices & masking policies

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are more changes to masking at health facilities, and there’s a link between poverty and death.

Poverty’s a killer

Poverty is silently killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

That’s according to a study in JAMA that associated poverty with an estimated 183,000 deaths in 2019.

Researchers say people in poverty have less access to resources and that only heart disease, cancer, and smoking kill more Americans

They hope their findings will lead to better policies to address this issue.

Poor food choices

New research from Tufts University links poor food choices to 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes.

Scientists analyzed data from the past 30 years and found poor carbohydrate quality is a leading driver of new cases.

That includes the lack of eating whole grains, consuming too much refined rice and wheat, and eating too much processed meat.

Masking policies

Infectious disease experts say it’s time to end universal masking in healthcare settings.

Physicians say the updates, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, reflect advancements in prevention and management.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Carpenter
Massena woman accused of arson
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
A certified nursing assistant has been recognized by Lewis County Health System. It named...
Lewis County nursing assistant recognized as 2022 Employee of the Year
Morning Checkup: Children's Miracle Network
Morning Checkup: Children’s Miracle Network
Morning Checkup: Children's Miracle Network
Morning Checkup: Children's Miracle Network