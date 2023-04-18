Your Turn: feedback on assessments, NY happiness & earthquake
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you live in Ogdensburg, chances are you got a letter in the mail showing what a city-wide reassessment has done to your property value. For some, their assessment doubled:
Many ghost towns of the past started this way.
Rita Alexandrea
It’s the tax levy you should be concerned with...That determines what your tax payment is.
Nick Kocher
According to a Siena College poll, 70 percent of New Yorkers say they’re happy living in the Empire State. We received more than a thousand comments:
By the same math, that means that a third...are NOT happy in NY. That is HUGE.
Tim Damon
I love living in NY! We have 4 seasons, the best pensions and unions, great public schools and more rights than people in other states.
Kristie Storie Winston
I love it here, but the taxes and high price of living make it hard not to wanna leave.
Stan Spencer
It’s a great place to live if you know how to live off the system or participate in a criminal enterprise.
Jason McDermott
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the north country last week. The epicenter was near Adams Center:
I live in Sackets...The whole house trembled for 5 or 6 seconds. It was disturbing!
Kathy Killeen
Was incredibly loud and shook my entire house in Adams Center! I was a little freaked out.
Shelina Marie Burnham
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.