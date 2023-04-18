Zoo getting new ‘eagle’s nest’ thanks to Eagle Scout candidate

A 17-year-old looking to earn an Eagle Scout rank is the force behind a new “eagle’s nest” at...
A 17-year-old looking to earn an Eagle Scout rank is the force behind a new “eagle’s nest” at Watertown’s Zoo New York.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 17-year-old looking to earn an Eagle Scout rank is the force behind a new “eagle’s nest” at Watertown’s Zoo New York.

If you’ve been to the zoo, you’ve likely seen a small spot where you climb some stairs to see just how big an eagle’s nest is and how big an eagle’s wingspan is.

It’s a popular photo-op spot.

Now, Troop 496 Boy Scout Richard Ballard is building a new eagle’s nest.

“I have always seen little kids, even myself, who will stretch their arms out at the eagle’s nest,” he said.

Ballard wants to give back to the community and earn an Eagle Scout rank by replacing the eagle’s nest with a taller, bigger, wheelchair-accessible version.

He shared his plans with people in his community, who then donated the materials for the new eagle’s nest pavilion.

“This newness is so exciting because it’s going to be a whole different population to experience the outdoors and what it means to be an eagle per se,” said Ballard.

The old eagle’s nest was 3 feet tall. Once the project is completed, it will be 9 feet off the ground and have a ramp instead of stairs.

“When I think of nature, I think of inclusivity and I really want everyone to be able to have that opportunity to enjoy nature,” said Ballard.

Ballard is building the project with some fellow scouts from Troop 496 and can’t wait for it to be complete.

“It’s going to be so exciting to see kids enjoy this eagle, eagle pavilion, and see all the good memories that they will be making,” he said.

The eagle’s nest pavilion is expected to be finished by this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Carpenter
Massena woman accused of arson
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

Town of Lorraine Highway Department equipment
Late state budget delays road projects for municipal highway departments
A sword injury sent a man to the hospital late Tuesday morning
Sword injury sends man to hospital
Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
Demolition has begin on Mic's Place in Watertown. The former bar will become a parking lot for...
Mic’s Place torn down in Watertown