4 months in, sheriff updates Jefferson County lawmakers

Sheriff updates Jefferson County lawmakers
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After about four months on the job, Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Barnett has a list of things he’s trying to accomplish.

At a county general services meeting Tuesday night, Barnett said his department has interviewed nine potential employees.

He says department policy has changed. It now allows tattoos and beards under certain regulations set by the sheriff.

Barnett told legislators he wants to restore a marina vessel the department had decades ago.

He says he believes a marina presence is vital for the county.

Barnett also says the department needs a shooting range of its own.

“County owns, between us, Probation, over 200 handguns,” he said. “We spend all this money training our firearms people, buying rounds, and we don’t have a range to shoot at? Especially now-a-days, training is at the utmost importance.”

Barnett says he plans to report to lawmakers quarterly.

